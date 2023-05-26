CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Events are happening on and off the track well before the green flag waves for the Coca-Cola 600.

Queen City News explored what Speed Street has to offer this year.

Racing fans from all over the world are headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. While everyone’s eyes are on the weather, visitors are making sure to check out as many activities as they can while the day is still dry.

Anticipation for the concerts is amping up – with a lineup including Jake Owen Saturday and The Doobie Brothers on Sunday.

Organizers said the focus this year is on getting young fans involved, not just in the excitement of NASCAR, but in the science that goes into the sport.

Friday’s events include a technology and engineering expo. Hundreds of area K-12 students are expected to participate. You can’t forget about the action on the track!

Queen City News spoke with Toyota driver Connor Mosack. He’s a Charlotte native, running in both the Arca and Xfinity races this weekend.

As the race falls on Memorial Day Weekend, there are many celebrations for the troops. Pre-race activities will have representation from each of the six military branches.

Friday Events

6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Credential Office Open (Gate 2 Ticket Booth at zMAX Dragway) 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. NASCAR Credential Office Open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. STEAM EXPO 11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. General Tire 150 Practice 12:40 p.m. – 1 p.m. General Tire 150 Qualifying 1:35 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. NC Education Lottery 250 Practice 2:05 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. NC Education Lottery 250 Qualifying 3 p.m. Circle K Speed Street Opens 3:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Toni Breidinger Appearance (Toyota Racing Experience in Fan Zone) 3:30 p.m. Spectator Gates Open 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ARCA Menards Series Driver Autograph Session (General Tire Display in Fan Zone) 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Alsco Uniforms 300 Practice 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Alsco Uniforms 300 Qualifying 5 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Tanner Gray Appearance (Toyota Racing Experience in Fan Zone) 5:40 p.m. – 6 p.m. General Tire 150 Driver Introductions 6 p.m. – Checkered Flag ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. NC Education Lottery 250 Driver Introductions 8:30 p.m. – Checkered Flag NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series NC Education Lottery 250 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Dirty Deeds Concert at Circle K Speed Street (Fan Zone)

Saturday Events

7:45 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Haulers and Hashbrowns (Hauler Parade) 9 a.m. – Green Flag Circle K Speed Street Opens 9 a.m – 7 p.m. Credential Office Open (Gate 2 Ticket Booth At zMAX Dragway) 9:30 a.m – 7 p.m. NASCAR Credential Office Open 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Kaz Grala Appearance at Toyota Racing Experience in Fan Zone 10 a.m. Spectator Gates Open 11:40 a.m. Alsco Uniforms 300 Driver Introductions 12 p.m. – Checkered Flag NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 7 p.m. Coca-Cola 600 Practice 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tim Dugger Concert at zMAX Dragway Pavilion 7:45 p.m. – 9 p.m. Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying 9 p.m. Jake Owen Concert at zMAX Dragway Pavilion

Sunday Events