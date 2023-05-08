Your guide to tickets, parking and more at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The time is almost near for NASCAR to make its long-awaited return to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Here is a full summary of the upcoming festivities in North Wilkesboro as the All-Star week approaches.

Open House — Wednesday, May 10

The first major event of May at the track will be a free Open House available to all fans free of charge.

The Open House will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

Fans will get the opportunity to be among the first to see the revitalized racetrack and even walk the track. All-Star week tickets will also be made available to purchase.

The event will feature driver appearances, special venue dedications, a new LED light show, official event souvenirs and food trucks.

Parking instructions from North Wilkesboro Speedway for the Open House are pictured below:

ECMD 150 — Tuesday, May 16

The second major event of May at the track will feature late-model racing action in the ECMD 150.

As part of the ASA STARS National Series, Tuesday, May 16, will feature a full day of festivities.

The ticket office and grandstands will open to the public at 1 p.m. as the ASA Stars first practice takes place.

The ASA Stars will have a second practice at 2 p.m.

The CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour will also hold a rotating practice session at 3 p.m.

The ASA Stars will then hold a qualifying race at 4:45 p.m. and will hold a last-chance race if needed at 5:30 p.m.

An autograph session with ASA Stars will take place at 6:15 p.m. before pre-race ceremonies begin at 7:30 p.m.

Lastly, the race itself will start at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets for the ECMD 500 can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Children 6 and under can attend for free.

1 p.m. — Ticket office and grandstands open, first practice begins

2 p.m. — Second practice begins

3 p.m. — CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour rotating practice session begins

4:45 p.m. — ASA Stars qualifying race

5;30 p.m. — Last chance race (if needed)

6:15 p.m — Autograph session with ASA Stars

7:30 p.m. — Pre-race ceremonies

8 p.m. — Race begins!

Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and Window World 125 — Wednesday, May 17

The racing continues the next day on Wednesday, May 17, with the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and the Window World 125.

As part of the CARS Pro Late Model Stock Tour, May 17 will offer another full slate of late-model racing action including practice, qualifying and the two feature races.

NASCAR stars Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick are both going to be among the competitors.

Gates will open at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets for the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and Window World 125 are available for purchase on Ticketmaster. Children 6 and under can once again attend for free.

Two-day tickets for all of the ECMD 150 and CARS Pro Late Model Stock Tour on May 16-17 can be purchased on Ticketmaster as well.

All-Star Friday — Friday, May 19

All-Star Friday will feature a variety of events.

The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will grace the track for the first time in 27 years.

Gates will open at 12 p.m.

Events will include practice sessions for both the Cup and Truck Series as well as a Pit Crew Challenge with all cup teams that will set the field for heat races on May 20. Each car’s qualifying time will be based solely on their pit stop time. Teams must complete a four-tire stop; timing lines will be established one box behind and one box ahead of the designated pit box.

There will also be concerts featuring award-nominated country music group Midland and multi-platinum county music star Chase Rice.

Individual tickets with assigned seating can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Tyson 250 — Saturday, May 20

Saturday, May 20, will feature the official return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks to North Wilkesboro for the first time since 1996.

Festivities will include qualifying for the Truck Series as well as heat races for the Cup Series.

The 22 drivers already locked into the field will be split into two 60-lap heat races on Saturday night which will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race. The results of Heat 1 will establish the inside row, and the results of Heat 2 will establish the outside row.

Individual tickets with assigned seating are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

NASCAR All-Star Race — Sunday, May 21

The main event will take place on Sunday, May 21, with NASCAR’s best gracing the track for the All-Star Race.

There will be two heat races to set the starting lineup, a 100-lap All-Star Open and a 200-lap main event. The All-Star Open, featuring drivers not previously eligible for the All-Star Race, will include 100 laps with a competition break at or around Lap 40. Three Open drivers will advance to the All-Star Race – the top two race finishers and the Fan Vote winner.

The NASCAR All-Star Race will include 200 laps with a competition break at or around Lap 100. All laps (caution and green flag) will count, and NASCAR Overtime rules are in effect. Each team will start on sticker tires for the All-Star Race and have three additional sets to use. After the competition break, only one additional set of stickers can be used.

The winner of the All-Star Race will receive $1 million.

Individual tickets with assigned seating for the 5 p.m. All-Star Race can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

A weekend package of tickets that will allow you to attend All-Star Friday, the Tyson 250 and the All-Star Race can also be purchased.

***

The track has four on-site and two off-site parking lots available.

On-site parking at North Wilkesboro Speedway is limited and is expected to sell out quickly.

Advanced parking purchases for off-site lots are required and will be available only for ticket holders. Free trams or shuttles to and from the speedway will be provided for the off-site lots. Parking passes will be mailed to those who purchase them, and there is a limit of two parking passes per account.

ADA Parking for fans with state-issued ADA placards or license plates will be available in all off-site parking lots. On-site parking Lot 1A is designated for ADA parking only.

Parking prices will be determined on a per-vehicle basis so carpooling is recommended. There will be no free parking lots, and all parking will be general admission.

Tailgating will be allowed in all parking lots except for the Blue Lot. Tailgating space is limited to the space directly behind your vehicle and may not block traffic.

Heavy traffic congestion is also expected so it is recommended to follow the driving directions to your parking lot.

Motorcyclists should utilize the Blue Lot.

Off-Site Parking

The following off-site parking passes are currently available to be purchased.

Green Lot

The Green Lot is a grass surface parking which is located down Fishing Creek Road. It’s around 10 minutes away from North Wilkesboro Speedway and open-air trams will provide transportation to the speedway.

Tailgating will be allowed in this parking lot.

Single-day passes can be purchased for each individual day of All-Star week: May 19, 20, and 21 for $50.

A 3-day parking pass can also be purchased for $120.

Blue Lot

A more affordable option than the Green Lot, the Blue Lot offers paved parking in the area of the old Lowe’s headquarters.

The lot is 8.5 miles away from North Wilkesboro Speedway off of US 421 and transportation to the track will be provided by shuttle buses.

Motorcyclists are instructed to use this parking lot and the shuttle service is wheelchair accessible.

Tailgating, grilling, cooking and open glass or alcohol containers are all forbidden in this lot.

Single-day passes can be purchased for each individual day of All-Star week: May 19, 20, and 21 for $30.

A 3-day parking pass can also be purchased for $60.

On-Site Parking

The following on-site parking options are currently available.

Lot 1

Lot 1 is a grass surface parking lot to the west and adjacent to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Located off of Speedway Road and Dan Call Road, it is near gate 1 and the fan zone.

Single-day passes have sold out and only the 3-day package for May 19-21 remains to be purchased for $250.

Lot 5

Lot 5 is a grass surface parking lot to the south and adjacent to North Wilkesboro Speedway located across US 421.

It is a short walk away from the race track across US 421 via Fishing Creek Road.

Single-day passes can be purchased for $80.

The 3-day package can be purchased for $200.

Lot 4 (ADA)

Lot 4 is located on the backstretch in turn 3 and is adjacent to North Wilkesboro Speedway near gate 2 and the backstretch grandstand.

This parking lot is exclusively for people with state-issued ADA placards and fans who need wheelchair-accessible parking.

Wheelchair-accessible seating will need to be verified for purchase.

Single-day passes are available at $100 per vehicle.

The 3-day package can be purchased for $250 per vehicle.

***

Green Lot

The Green Lot will be used as the off-site parking option for the events on May 16-17.

A single-day pass for either May 16 or 17 can be purchased for $30.

A 2-day pass can be purchased for May 16-17 for $40.

Lot 1

Lot 1 only has the 2-day discount pass for May 16-17 available for $50.

Lot 1A

Lot 1A is exclusively for people with state-issued ADA placards who may have limited mobility and does not accommodate wheelchair-accessible spaces.

The 2-day discount pass for May 16-17 is available for $50.

Lot 2

Lot 2 is grass surface parking to the northwest and adjacent to North Wilkesboro Speedway just off Speedway Road and near gate 1 and the fan zone.

The 2-day discount pass for May 16-17 is available for $50.

Lot 5

Lot 5 has single-day passes for $30 and the 2-day discount pass for May 16-17 is available for $50