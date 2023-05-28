CONCORD (QUEEN CITY NEWS/ CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Even in the rain, NASCAR fans and campers showed out in numbers to tailgate and wait out the Coca-Cola 600, which was postponed until Monday due to the rain.

Even though the wet weather, fans at the sold-out Camping World campsite next to the speedway could be seen tailgating and having fun. Some said they won’t be able to stay for Monday’s postponed race, but others said they’ll stay as long as it takes.

“A little upset, you know, but we’re diehards,” said camper Brooke Davis. “We’re going to be here until they race. We’ll stay here until Tuesday if we have to.”

Davis and her crew said Coca-Cola 600 weekend is more than just about NASCAR, it’s about the experience. It’s why they said they wouldn’t let the weather rain on their parade.

“People bring their family, their kids. It’s about who you’re with. It’s not just about racing; you’re creating memories for a lifetime. This is stuff you’ll tell stories about when you’re 20 years older down the road,” said Davis.

Davis and her family and friends drove in from West Virginia, but they weren’t even close to the furthest travelers.

“This campground is sold out. We’ve talked to people from Nevada, from California that are staying here on the campground,” said camper Jonathan Dawkins.

11-year-old NASCAR fan Jayden Parker camped out for his very first race. He too was able to find excitement in an otherwise disappointing situation.

“My first year coming, it’s been really happy, and being able to see all the trailers and stuff come through the campsite, having to see this for the first time has been really exciting for me,” he said.

Lucky for him, his family said they’ll stay the extra day to watch the race on Monday.

“That’s what race fans do. We’re diehard race fans,” said Parker’s grandma Teresa Piece.

“And we’re crazy,” added Parker.

Unfortunately, first-time attendee Garrett Marders says he isn’t able to stay for Monday’s race. He’s just praying for sunnier skies next year.

“I’ll take this experience. If we get this one out of the way, the next one statistically should be pretty dry, right?” he laughed.