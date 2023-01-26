MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were injured after a fire broke out at a NASCAR team’s shop in Mooresville Thursday, officials said.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue said crews were called to a fire around 11:30 a.m. at a building near 110 Fernwood Lane.

Reaume Bros Racing confirmed the blaze happened at its race shop.

Officials said three team members were taken to the hospital for injuries. One was treated for smoke inhalation and another suffered burn injuries. A third person was treated and released.

The race team said it was in the process of determining the extent of the damages, but fire officials described the damages as “significant.”

The incident happened just weeks before the RBR was set begin the NASCAR season at Daytona.

The Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.