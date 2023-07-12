CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jimmie Johnson headlines the group of nominees up for the next NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

The seven-time cup champion is joined by his longtime crew chief Chad Knaus in their first year on the ballot. Johnson is tried with Dale Earnhardt and Richard petty for most series titles.

NASCAR unveiled the 2024 ballot Wednesday, adding three new names to form the list of 15 total nominees.

Another legend was added to the Pioneer Ballot — 10-time cup winner Donnie Allison. The Pioneer Ballot is designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago.

Voting for the Class of 2024 is scheduled for Aug. 2. Two inductees will be chosen from the Modern Era Ballot. Joining Johnson and Knaus are: Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips and Ricky Rudd.

One will be elected from the five names on the Pioneer Ballot: Allison, Sam Ard, A.J. Foyt, Banjo Matthews and Ralph Moody.

The Fan Vote is open and will close on July 30 at midnight.