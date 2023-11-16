CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The motorsports world is mourning the loss of longtime NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier.

Squier, who worked on CBS Sports covering NASCAR for many years, died at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, surrounded by family, in Vermont, according to a report.

He was 88 years old.

Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio host Dave Moody announced the passing on X Thursday.

It’s over. Ken earned his wings last night at 8:20 PM ET, surrounded by his incredible, loving family. I grieve for the loss of my dear friend and lifelong mentor, but rejoice in the fact that his pain and struggle are over. Thanks everyone for all the prayers and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/rvohmUPaQV — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) November 16, 2023

Squier was one of NASCAR’s original broadcasters and co-founded the motor racing network in 1970. It was his voice that took NASCAR to a national live audience. He is perhaps best known for calling the 1979 Daytona 500, a milestone moment for the entire sport.

NASCAR greats, like Dale Earnhardt Jr., posted about the broadcaster’s death on social media.

“Ken Squier was there when NASCAR was introduced to the rest of the world in 1979 for the Daytona 500. I’m convinced that race would have not had its lasting impact had Ken not been our lead narrator. We still ride the wave of that momentum created on that day. Ken’s words and energy were perfection on a day when NASCAR needed it. I am forever grateful for his major role in growing stock car racing. RIP,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Thursday.

Ken Squier was there when Nascar was introduced to the rest of the world in 1979 for the Daytona 500. I’m convinced that race would have not had its lasting impact had Ken not been our lead narrator. We still ride the wave of that momentum created on that day. Kens words and… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 16, 2023

Funeral arrangements were not yet available early Thursday.