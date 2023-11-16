CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The motorsports world is mourning the loss of longtime NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier.
Squier, who worked on CBS Sports covering NASCAR for many years, died at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, surrounded by family, in Vermont, according to a report.
He was 88 years old.
Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio host Dave Moody announced the passing on X Thursday.
Squier was one of NASCAR’s original broadcasters and co-founded the motor racing network in 1970. It was his voice that took NASCAR to a national live audience. He is perhaps best known for calling the 1979 Daytona 500, a milestone moment for the entire sport.
NASCAR greats, like Dale Earnhardt Jr., posted about the broadcaster’s death on social media.
“Ken Squier was there when NASCAR was introduced to the rest of the world in 1979 for the Daytona 500. I’m convinced that race would have not had its lasting impact had Ken not been our lead narrator. We still ride the wave of that momentum created on that day. Ken’s words and energy were perfection on a day when NASCAR needed it. I am forever grateful for his major role in growing stock car racing. RIP,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Thursday.
Funeral arrangements were not yet available early Thursday.