NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WGHP) — NASCAR has announced their new media partners for a $7.7 billion media rights deal.

The media rights deal includes Fox, NBC, Amazon and Warner Bros. and will begin in the 2025 season.

The Athletic reports that the deal is worth $7.7 billion and will run for seven years.

NASCAR races were already televised by Fox Sports and NBC Sports. With the new deal, NASCAR’s coverage will expand to The CW, TNT, B/R Sports on the Max streaming platform, formerly known as HBO Max, and on Amazon Prime.

The deal is NASCAR’s first entry into the exclusively digital streaming platform.

Amazon Prime first made waves in live sports streaming with their deal to exclusively stream the NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

B/R Sports on Max began streaming the 2023 MLB Playoffs and NBA Basketball from networks such as TNT.

NASCAR officially announced the deal in a press conference in Nashville at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.