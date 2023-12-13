FOX — NASCAR has reinstated Cup Series driver Cody Ware, who was suspended in April following an altercation with his then-girlfriend.

The sanctioning body lifted the suspension four days after assault charges against Ware and his then-girlfriend were dismissed as they both decided not to cooperate with prosecutors.

Ware was arrested a week following their April 3 altercation on charges of assault by strangulation and assault causing serious injury. His girlfriend (now ex-girlfriend) was charged with simple assault in September.

The charges for both were dropped Thursday by the Iredell County district attorney’s office. The dismissal filings in both cases indicate prosecutors couldn’t proceed without their testimony. They also indicate that civil litigation — Ware’s family and Rick Ware Racing team had filed two civil suits against Ware’s former girlfriend — will be dismissed.

