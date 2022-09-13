CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch announced the next chapter in his illustrious racing career Tuesday after months of speculation about his future plans.

After months of rumors about what race team the 37-year-old driver could end up at in 2023 and beyond, Busch confirmed Tuesday that was he joining Richard Childress Racing to drive the #8 Chevrolet.

The driver said the move to RCR would allow for “a clean slate.”

“I had to find a place where I knew I could go win races immediately,” he said.

Tyler Reddick, the current driver of the #8 car, will remain at Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with a new car number before he joins 23XI Racing in 2024.

Busch had spent the last 15 years with JGR, racking up 56 of his 60 total Cup Series wins and two championships.

The racer expressed gratitude to Joe Gibbs and Toyota Racing for taking a chance on “a young kid” and said they allowed him to grow into a man.

The Las Vegas native is also the winningest driver in the Xfinity and Truck Series history, with many of those Xfinity wins coming in a Joe Gibbs Racing-owned machine.

Questions remain on the future of Kyle Busch Motorsports and its field of Truck Series entries which have been supported by Toyota. Busch said the team will field Chevrolet’s, but said more details would come in the future.

As his plans are finalized for the 2023 season, Busch remains in the championship hunt this year.

The pursuit of his third Cup title took a hit at Kansas on Sunday after a pit road penalty and a spin relegated him to a 26th-place finish.

Busch enters the Cup Series Playoffs cutoff race at Bristol two points out of the final transfer spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.