CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR officials have taken two damaged cars from the Cup Series race on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway to the Research and Development Center.

The vehicles were involved in a heavy crash with two laps to go in the race and may have exposed an area where safety improvements are needed.

NASCAR leaders say they’ll dismantle the cars of No. 5 driver Kyle Larson and No. 41 driver Ryan Preece and reconstruct them as best they can after that crash at the end of the Geico 500.

Bringing damaged cars from serious accidents back to Concord is not uncommon. In fact, it’s become commonplace whenever NASCAR officials see an area for safety improvements.

That Talladega crash saw Preece’s car slam head-on into the passenger side of Larson’s car. While the collision looked jarring to fans, it could’ve been much worse for the drivers.

“Definitely. (It’s) probably one of the harder hits in my racing career,” Preece said.

A camera riding on board with Preece showed the violent impact. Track medical officials checked the drivers and released them from the infield care center following the crash.

A still image of Larson’s car following the accident showed the energy-absorbing foam in the passenger side door exposed, which is ok.

The concern of NASCAR officials and industry leaders is that the door bars, part of the roll cage protecting the driver, were bent from the impact. The bars stuck through in the passenger side window opening.

“My car is absolutely destroyed, you know, cockpit is a mess,” Larson said.

NASCAR developed the current Cup Series cars at the Research & Development Center. When you peel back the car’s body and look at the original blueprints, NASCAR strengthened the door bars on the driver’s side and moved them farther away from the driver, compared to previous versions of the cup car. Officials changed all cars after Ryan Newman’s crash during the 2020 Daytona 500.

The collision with Larson happened on the passenger side of the car, which brings the possibility that NASCAR officials may also strengthen those door bars in the future.

Following testing and research, NASCAR officials usually send a memo to team owners if any safety changes are needed. Any changes could take weeks to develop and implement.