HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver in the NASCAR trucks series was arrested earlier this month for driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested the afternoon of Aug. 3, jail records how, and Huntersville Police records show a DWI arrest at the same time on Kenton Drive.

White drives a Toyota for Mooresville-based TRICON Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he is 47th in the 2023 standings. He also has more than 50 starts in the Xfinity Series.