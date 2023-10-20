IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR Truck Series Director Seth Allen Kramlich was recently arrested for driving while impaired in Iredell County, records show.

Court records confirm that Kramlich has been charged with DWI and had his driver’s license revoked for 30 days. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 28, 2023.

NASCAR and FOX Sports Reporter Bob Pockrass reports that Kramlich “won’t work the last two races this year” following his early Saturday morning, Oct. 14, arrest.

Pockrass reports that Xfinity Series Director Wayne Auton will sit in the series director chair for the truck race Saturday at Homestead.

Queen City News has reached out to NASCAR officials and Iredell County authorities for further information on this recent arrest.