CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alex Bowman will miss at least the next three races after suffering a fractured vertebra in a sprint car race in Iowa Tuesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced.

The NASCAR race team said Bowman, the driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, suffered a compression fracture after a crash at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

Bowman was treated Tuesday night and evaluated again in Charlotte Wednesday morning. He’s expected to miss three to four weeks.

“I’ll be doing everything I can at home to help the team and ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon,” Bowman said on Twitter.

Full-time Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will pilot the No. 48 in Bowman’s place. Berry recently filled for NASCAR superstar and Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliot while he missed time for a broken leg.

Berry finished 2nd at Richmond.

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support.”

Hendrick Motorsports said the team will request a medical waiver to allow Bowman to remain eligible for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.