NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR is in the midst of the offseason, but right now it’s a race against the clock at North Wilkesboro Speedway to complete renovations before the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race.

About 150 construction workers have the task of completing construction in about five months’ time.

NASCAR hasn’t raced at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996. Grassroots racing returned this past summer, bringing new enthusiasm to the historic venue. Construction workers are now playing a pivotal part in modernizing the facility for racing in the 21st century.

When you step inside North Wilkesboro Speedway today, you will find that it’s not the same looking racetrack as just four months ago when the speedway hosted the Racetrack Revival.

Although construction is well underway, you could say this is just the green flag on a long-term race. A race that fans have been looking forward to for decades.

“It has been truly rewarding and every day seeing how many people stop by here, locals, who just want to see it’s coming back and it’s real,” said Vice President of Operations and Development at Speedway Motorsports, Steve Swift.

Things started getting real in September when construction permits were approved. The infield is now being graded to prepare for 12 acres of asphalt. The NASCAR Cup Series garage will be built in the turn one section of the infield, while a truck series garage will go in the turn 3 and 4 sections.

Retro suites are being rebuilt in turn one and the concrete walls around the track have been replaced because they were crumbling.

Pit road will remain the same for now, other than the replacement of pit boxes with new concrete.

The punch list of items left to tackle is long. LED stadium lights will be added next year, with the base poured in January. Speedway leaders say the lights will be similar to what fans see at Martinsville Speedway, but even more interactive. The plan is to have the lights do different things during caution periods. The entire system will be operated from an iPad.

#NOW At the request of @DaleJr, old pavement is staying for now. They estimated it could last another 3 years with the sealer they’ve placed into cracks. #NASCAR asphalt expert has been here as well. There is a concrete apron for the SAFER barrier near the wall. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/clHZRKAaUQ — Brett Baldeck (@BrettBaldeck) December 13, 2022

Safety upgrades remain top of mind since things have changed drastically since 1996. New safety fencing will be installed that will be colored black and charcoal gray to prevent glare. SAFER Barriers will be installed in January. Construction crews have already poured a concrete apron near the wall for the barriers.

All construction has to be done before a scheduled tire test in the spring and the All-Star race in May.

“We are used to having short time frames, end dates that are race dates that we can’t miss. We take those challenges, that’s what makes us thrive. We like the challenge. That’s part of that competitive spirit that things can be pushed through. It just takes a lot of planning,” said Swift.

Swift has been with Speedway Motorsports for about 20 years, overseeing the construction of zMAX Dragway in about a year’s time and the repaving of Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021 in a few short months.

North Wilkesboro Speedway is different in that some of that construction includes maintaining the historic feel as one of NASCAR’s original race tracks.

“We are really fortunate at NASCAR in that we have been a family business since its inception. Jim France and Lisa France still continue to see the value of preserving the history,” said NASCAR Historian, Ken Martin.

Through NASCAR’s archived footage and pictures, leaders at North Wilkesboro Speedway are planning to add an original Top 5 scoreboard in turn three. The scoreboard will need to be manually changed, by a person behind the board, when a position changes on track.

“Holding on to the old feel of Wilkes County and North Wilkesboro Speedway has been quite the challenge. Trying to make sure our contractors understand, we don’t want to paint that again, that doesn’t need to be refreshed. We need to make sure we hold on to that look,” said Swift.

The “old school” plans also involve keeping the original NASCAR Winston Cup and Coca-Cola murals at the main entrance of the speedway.

The track racing surface from the 1990s is also staying, at least for now. A NASCAR asphalt expert has checked the surface and said it is ready to race. Speedway leaders estimate they could get as many as three more years out of the surface before it needs a repave.

The NASCAR All-Star race is May 21, but racing returns May 16 with two days of grassroots racing leading into the weekend.