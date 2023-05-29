CONCORD, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – Another day of delays didn’t stop Ryan Blaney from taking home the Coke 600 trophy Monday night in Concord.

Blaney, the 29-year-old son of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, ended his victory drought and took home his seventh Series win.

CHECKERED FLAG: HE’S BAAAACCCCKKKK! 🏁@Blaney's winless streak is over with this victory in the #CocaCola600! pic.twitter.com/lqUCHx6fcK — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 30, 2023

Many vendors at the track said the attendance exceeded expectations as it’s not been the typical racing weekend.

“It’s not [the typical weekend], but we’re still making the most of it,” said NASCAR fan Bobbi Hassay. “We’re not letting it rain on our parade.”

The sights and sounds of the Coca-Cola 600 were still the same as any other. Flags were still flying, shuttles ran, and beer was still flowing.

“I think it’s still similar to the previous years,” said fan Jake Dorsett. “But I think with it being postponed, it almost builds like a little suspension.”

Maybe, the only difference was just some gray skies.

“I think we are diehard fans,” said Stacey Griffin with E2 Apparel. “It’s probably the best fans in sports, I believe.”

It was the first Memorial Day race since 2009.