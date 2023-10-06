CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fans will pack the stands at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for NASCAR’s Bank of America Roval 400.

The race gets underway Sunday at 2 p.m., but the weekend will be full of activities until then. Events began Friday with a STEAM Expo around the Circle K Speed Street. More than 90 vendors showed off science experiments and technology demonstrations for thousands of K-12 students.

Fan Friday continued with the Hauler Parade and a concert from Tim Dugger.

Charlotte Motor Speedway officials said the event is always a chance to show off southern hospitality.

“We’re hosting people this weekend from 49 different states and 13 different countries,” said Scott Cooper, Senior Vice President of Communications. “Fans coming from as far away as Tanzania and Australia and Switzerland. These events, when the NASCAR playoffs are in town, they’re just unique. There’s nothing else that impacts the state on an annual basis like the May and October races.”

Cooper said course itself is unique too.

“The ROVAL itself is a 2.28 mile, 17 turn course that is unlike any other course on the entire circuit. It’s incredibly technical and it’s challenging,” Cooper said.

The challenging course will be different than other road races this season. NASCAR officials will bring back stage breaks. Stage cautions are scheduled for laps 25 and 50 in the 109-lap race.

On race day, parking lots open at 8 a.m., gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are available for as low as $30.