CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stewart-Haas Racing is planning on paying homage to the movie ‘Talladega Nights’ with some upcoming paint schemes on its cars.

“This is an entertaining promotion that allows us to work with two innovative brands in Wonder Bread and Old Spice where we can stand out together amid a very busy fall sports schedule,” said Brian McKinley, Chief Revenue Officer, Stewart-Haas Racing. “Talladega Nights is a cult classic and Wonder Bread and Old Spice were savvy enough to be on board with the movie from the very beginning. For our sport, it’s the gift that keeps on giving, and it’s given Stewart-Haas Racing a great platform to have some fun and engage with our fans.”

The 2006 flick featured cars with Wonder Bread and Old Spice paint schemes and will be featured on the team’s cars this upcoming weekend in Talladega for the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race.

“The Wonder team couldn’t be more excited to team up with Stewart-Haas Racing and Old Spice to give Talladega Nights fans a race to remember by recreating the beloved cars from the cult classic movie,” said John Steed, Senior Vice President of Legacy Brands at Flowers Foods. “We know our Wonder Bread fans love the movie and we can’t wait to share in their delight this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.”

Ryan Preece will be in the No. 41 Wonder Bread Mustang and Chase Briscoe will be in the No. 14 Old Spice.

“Talladega Nights is one of my all-time favorite movies, and I’m really glad that Old Spice was on board to come back to Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Briscoe, whose No. 14 car was once sponsored by Old Spice when it was driven by Stewart. “We couldn’t do this Talladega Nights deal without them, and as a Tony Stewart fan who has gone on to drive his car, it’s really special to be the one to bring it back for all the fans.”