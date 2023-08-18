HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two NASCAR drivers that were recently arrested for DWI in Huntersville this month have been suspended indefinitely, officials confirm.

NASCAR authorities told Queen City News that drivers Chris Hacker and Jason White were both suspended from NASCAR indefinitely, citing ‘Behavioral: Section 4.4 D’ and ‘Behavioral: Section 2.14 A and 4.4 D’ Both suspensions occurred on Thursday, Aug. 17.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Records show driver Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested the afternoon of Aug. 3, and Huntersville Police records state a DWI arrest at the same time on Kenton Drive.

White drove a Toyota for Mooresville-based TRICON Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he was 47th in the 2023 standings. He also had more than 50 starts in the Xfinity Series.

Driver Christopher Hacker, 23, was pulled over by Huntersville Police just after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 15, on I-77 North for excessive speeding, according to the police report.

Huntersville Police said upon further investigation, Hacker was arrested for DWI and cited for other traffic-related offenses.

North Carolina Judicial Branch public records show Hacker is scheduled for a court appearance on Sept. 19. NCJB’s website shows in addition to the DWI charge, Hacker faces charges of reckless driving to endanger, speeding, and failure to wear a seat belt.

NCJB records state Hacker also had his driver’s license revoked for 30 days, which is standard procedure for a DWI arrest in the state.

Hacker competed part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.