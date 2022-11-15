HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ty Gibbs is heading to NASCAR’s top circuit in 2023 as a full-time driver.

The 20-year-old Gibbs, who races for Huntersville-based Joe Gibbs Racing and recently won the Xfinity Series title, will drive the No. 54 Toyota Camry. Chris Gayle will take over chief crew responsibilities, while the driver’s sponsor is unknown.

The move comes as Kyle Busch leaves the team after 15 years. The 2004 Cup champion, who drove the No. 18 JGR car, previously announced his move to Richard Childress Racing in September. Interestingly enough, the team won’t use No. 18 for a year.

NEWS: @TyGibbs will compete full time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 #NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota Camry TRD.



(continued) pic.twitter.com/jKanIitO3C — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) November 15, 2022

Ty Gibbs, the grandson of longtime owner Joe Gibbs, picked up seven wins and 23 Top 10 finishes last season in his title-winning season. The young driver scored the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2021.

Notably, the Gibbs family recently suffered a tragedy when Coy Gibbs, Ty’s father, died suddenly at age 49. Coy Gibbs, a co-owner and JGR executive, witnessed his son win the title before his death on Nov. 6.