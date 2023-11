CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — NASCAR’s biggest night takes over Nashville. NASCAR Champions Week goes to the red carpet before the NASCAR Awards.

The 2023 NASCAR Awards will be held at the Music City Center on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Champs week here in Nashville—Cup Series Champ Ryan Blaney will give his speech later tonight at the NASCAR Awards. pic.twitter.com/IvytmkNigw — Carla Metts Gebhart (@CarlaGebhart) November 30, 2023

