CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As Novant Health doctors prepare for, what they hope, will be another record-setting donation year through the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, they know it’s a critical time.

Children’s hospitals nationwide are battling an increase in children’s illnesses and a decrease in funding. Many hope the marathon will breathe life into the financial situation locally.

Last year’s marathon raised more than $42,000 for the Novant Health Children’s Hospital along Hawthorn.

That money, along with past donations, went to help create a room for families to relax during extended stays and an indoor playground.

Dr. Erin Trakas, a pediatric ICU doctor, said the hospital would use the funds for “more technology if we need it. We’ve built areas.”

Trakas will be among several Novant Health physicians who will run, in some form, in Saturday’s marathon.

She explained that her motivation is the face of every child she’s taken care of and will take care of in the future.

“If they can make it through this unimaginable situation… surely I can just run a mile,” Dr. Trakas said. “That’s what I think. If they can do all of these things, I can run a mile. And then another one.”

Trakas has been on the frontline of multiple large-scale health crises and concerns lately.

That resume has continued with the rise in RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, and flu cases in young children. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recorded 107 RSV cases in 2021.

As of early November, those cases have increased to around 1,000.

Novant Health doctors reported that 80 to 85% of children in its medical centers have RSV.

They also predict that the peak in cases will occur in Charlotte close to mid-November.

Trakas said that her unit has become a revolving door for patients.

“We’re here every day trying to find beds for patients,” she said. “Getting people better so they can move to the next step so that we can move in somebody else.”

The shortage in space nationally can be traced back, in part, to the closure of children’s medical centers. While Novant Health has increased in the PICU ward, other places have had to close up because they could not find additional ways to fund themselves.

Dr. Trakas explained that children’s health care is not covered “as well as adults with insurance and things. Most pediatric specialties within a hospital, or even outpatient (services) lose money for the system.”

Some estimate reimbursement to be about 30% less than adult care.

These costs are why doctors like Trakas have encouraged everyone to donate or participate in the Charlotte marathon to help future patients her team will help.

To find out how to donate to her team, click here.

To find out more about the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, click here.