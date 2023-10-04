CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Novant Health will soon add two new staff members to its staff who will specifically be trained to help victims and their families admitted and treated for assaults, gunshots, and stabbings.

In October, Novant Health will receive grant money through the Governor’s Crime Commission, which will be used to adopt the Hospital Base Violence Program.

The money will be used to hire two individuals: one who will be a violence intervention coordinator and one who will be a violence intervention specialist.

“This is a critical part of care that we’ve been missing. We have patients who can use this now,” explained Kelly Moriarty, Novant Health’s Injury and Trauma specialist coordinator

Health care systems across the country, which includes Novant Health, have seen a steady rise in patients who have been brought in due to injuries they received during assaults, and attempts on their lives.

Authorities have said each violent act creates a ripple effect within the community, which could lead to additional acts of violence and additional victims.

After two homicides within 12 hours on Sept. 25, CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum told Queen City News, “That’s not just two shootings; that’s two people. That’s families impacted by those. There’s a ripple effect. There are countless numbers of secondary victims when you have a murder.”

Novant Health leaders stressed that the two staff members will be trained over the course of several months on how to navigate care for these victims and their families, with an emphasis on how to expand that care once they’ve left the hospital.

Victims and their families will not be forced to be a part of the program; however, they will receive multiple weeks to months of guidance from these Novant Health helping hands.

“We address what kind of help effects they may be having? Are they paralyzed? Did they lose a limb? Are they able to eat the same? Are they able to go back to work? All of this we focus on to help them,” Moriarty explained.

The program itself will begin at the beginning of January 2024, and will be funded for at least two years before it is up for renewal.