CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of the city’s largest employers, Wells Fargo is cementing its commitment to Charlotte with a $500 renovation project.

The banking giant held a groundbreaking Wednesday for a renovation to its facility off West W.T. Harris Boulevard. Wells executives touted employee influence to modernize the campus that was initially built in 1996.

“People like to live here,” said Mary Mack, Wells Fargo CEO of consumer and small business banking. “We came in to refresh it, modernize the space, create more amenities for employees, and are really making it a destination.”

The more than 2 million-square-foot Customer Information Center (CIC) houses 10,000 employees, making it the second-largest single-employer building on the East Coast. Only the Pentagon is larger.

The CIC renovations include new dining services, office space, amenities and a parking deck. Employees will have access to more event space, a new picnic pavilion with sound system, pickleball court and a new volleyball court.

“Everything about this is sending a message to employees that their experience matters,” Mack said.

The CIC is just one facet of Wells’ investment, however. Thousands of their employees are slated to move into the former Duke Energy tower uptown, where 21 floors will be renovated for the bank’s use.

The announcement comes just a year after Wells Fargo corporate employees were required to return in person after working remotely through the COVID-19 pandemic. The plans had been stop-and-go for months.

“Investing this money, it says we want to create a space where you’re welcome and you can collaborate, and be in community, which is really important,” said Kristy Fercho, Wells’ head of diverse segments, representation and inclusion.

Renovations kicked off earlier this year and will continue across the city over the next five years.

“It really signifies continued investment in Charlotte,” Fercho said.