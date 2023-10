Carolinas’ Own Queen City News – WJZY, virtual channel 46, covers the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg, and surrounding North Carolina counties, as well as a portion of South Carolina.

QCnews.com also offers interactive weather radar, a CSL podcast, investigations, polls, and more.

Learn more about Queen City News and all the places you can find us!

You can sign up for breaking news email alerts using the form below.

Follow us on social media!