QCN’s Remarkable Women for 2023

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

March is National Women’s History Month, a month dedicated to recognizing and honoring women for the great contributions they have made to the nation and to their local communities.

Throughout March, Nexstar Media Group and Queen City News will tell the often-overlooked stories of women who inspire and lead in their communities and across the country.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Remarkable Women campaign. Nominate a deserving woman in your life or the community through December 17, 2022.

One woman will be named Charlotte’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice!

From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!