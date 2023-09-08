CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The annual Yiasou Greek Festival kicks off this weekend in Dilworth. The popular festival runs from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 10.

The three-day festival takes place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 600 East Blvd. in Dilworth and is a way to bring a piece of Greek culture to the Queen City.

There are ancient Greek artifacts for history buffs, raffles to win a trip to Greece, and vendors loaded with lots of food. Fifty tubs of donut dough are made each day at the festival.

Organizers said it costs $5 to get in, and it’s free for children 12 and under.

In partnership with INLIVIAN Housing Redefined, volunteers and guests of the festival can park free after 5 p.m. Friday, all day Saturday and Sunday.

