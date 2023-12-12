CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The “Queen of Rap,” Nicki Minaj will make a stop in the Queen City as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Minaj will be at the Spectrum Center uptown at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Tickets are currently on presale; however, the general public will have access to tickets at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 15. To buy tickets, CLICK HERE.

Charlotte has not seen Minaj perform in several years. She last hit a Queen City stage in 2015 as part of her Pinkprint Tour.