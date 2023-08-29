CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Charlotte in October, according to Ticketmaster.

The live performance will be Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Spectrum Center.

Presale tickets for platinum members are available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.

One day before his Charlotte appearance, Chappelle will be in Raleigh at PNC Arena.

Chappelle was last in Charlotte in February 2019 at Belk Theater.