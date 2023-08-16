(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Can you taste the fried food? Smell the popcorn? See the attractions? Hear the games? Feel the fun?
The end of summer is the start of many fairs, carnivals and festivals in our area. Here’s a list and some key details to help you find some fun this fall.
For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.
Carnival: Back-to-School
- WHEN: Saturday Aug. 19, noon – 3 p.m.
- WHERE: Kupkake Kouture Charlotte, LLC; 8125 Old Concord Road Ste. C, Charlotte, NC 28213
- PRICE: $2/person
- First 50 guests will get FREE school supplies
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Soul Food Music Festival
- WHEN: Friday Sept. 1, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 2 noon – 8 p.m.
- WHERE: Route 29 Pavilion; 5650 Sandusky Blvd., Concord, NC 28027
- PRICE: General admission- $30/person
- Day 1 is the Friday Nigh Funk Edition and Day 2 is the Soul Food Music Festival
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Blue Crab Feast
- WHEN: Saturday Sept. 2, 1-3:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Park Road Park; 6220 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
- PRICE: $17.25/person
- Enjoy all you can eat fresh Blue Crabs
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Battle of Charlotte Reenactment
- WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 2 – Sunday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday
- WHERE: Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville
- PRICE: $6-$13
- Skilled reenactors will bring the Revolutionary War battle to life, showcasing the tactics, weapons, and strategies used by the soldiers who fought for American independence.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Charlotte HBCU Labor Day Classic: Battle of the Bands
- WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 3, 4-8:30 p.m. (Fan Fest and Block Party from noon – 4 p.m.)
- WHERE: American Legion Memorial Stadium; 1218-1238 Armory Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204
- PRICE: Tickets as low as $20 for adults, $15 for kids 10 and under
- If you like the movie “Drumline” this event is for you. Includes bands from across the southeast including South Carolina State, North Carolina Central, Talladega College and more.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Yiasou Greek Festival
- WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 10
- WHERE: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral; 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203
- PRICE: $5/person; Free for children 12 and under
- In partnership with INLIVIAN Housing Redefined (formerly The Charlotte Housing Authority) at 400 East Blvd., volunteers and guests of the festival can park free after 5 p.m. Friday, all day Saturday and Sunday.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Cabarrus County Fair
- WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8 – Saturday, Sept. 16
- WHERE: 4759 N.C. 49 N., Concord, NC 28025
- PRICE: Free for 5 and under; $6 for ages 6-11, with military I.D. and 55 and up; $8 for ages 12 and up; Rides are not included with ticket; Parking is free
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Charlotte Mecktoberfest
- WHEN: Friday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 17; Friday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 24
- WEHRE: Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten; 4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
- PRICE: Free to get into the brewery
- Parking is limited. It’s suggested to take an Uber or Lyft. The Scaleybark Lynx light rail station is an 11-minute walk. Parking is also available along Yancey Road.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Charlotte Mimosa Festival
- WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 17, 1-5 p.m.
- WHERE: Lenny Boy Brewing; 3000 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217
- PRICE: $50/person; limited tickets available
- All tickets include admission, 7 mimosas and a souvenir cup
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Rowan County Fair
- WHEN: Monday, Sept. 18 – Saturday, Sept. 23
- WHERE: Rowan County Fairgrounds; 1560 Julian Road, Salisbury, NC 28146
- PRICE: $6 for adults, $3 for seniors 65 and up, free for children under 3 feet tall
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Charlotte Fall Beer Festival
- WHEN: Saturday Sept. 30, 1-5 p.m.
- WHERE: The Lot at NoDa Brewery; 240 W. 32nd St., Charlotte, NC 28206
- PRICE: General admission- $30/person; VIP ticket- $50/person (doors open an hour early, $5 food voucher, extra raffle drawings, exclusive beers to taste)
- 21+ ONLY. Enjoy unlimited sampling of beer and cider made by more than 25 national, regional and local craft breweries. Proceeds from the event benefit AltruSpirit, a newly established non-profit that provides athletic programming for at-risk/financially disadvantaged youth in the Charlotte area
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
‘Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival
- WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2-8 p.m.
- WHERE: Oak Street Mill and Town Hall lawn, Cornelius
- PRICE: Free to attend
- The fall edition of the festival provides an art crawl through the heart of Cornelius, featuring dozens of local vendors, live street performances, shopping, food and more.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
30th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace
- WHEN: Weekends from Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- WHERE: 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
- PRICE: $32/person, $20 for kids 4-12; free for ages 4 and under
- Tickets are limited and can only be purchased online
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
All American Dog Show
- WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2-5 p.m.
- WHERE: Robbins Park, 17738 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius
- PRICE: There is no charge to attend, just to register your dog(s) for contests.
- Dogs strut their stuff to win contests for Best Kisser, Best “Puppy Dog” Eyes, Cutest Puppy and, of course, All American Dog.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
South Carolina State Fair
- WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Sunday, Oct. 22
- WHERE: South Carolina State Fairgrounds; 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29201
- PRICE: $20/person, Seniors (55 and up)- $15, children 5 and younger- free
- The fair offers many promotions and deals throughout the fair. They also operate under a clear bag policy
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
North Carolina State Fair
- WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 12 – Sunday, Oct. 22
- WHERE: North Carolina State Fairgrounds; 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
- PRICE: Gate prices range from $5-$13; Advanced prices range from $4-$10
- New this year- ride ticket credits will be placed on a chipped card which can be presented at each ride and automatically debited the ticket count for the ride. Ride ticket credits will now carry over year-to-year so be sure to hold onto your cards if you buy one
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Hippie Fest
- WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15, noon – 7 p.m. both days
- WHERE: Rowan County Fairgrounds; 1560 Julian Road, Salisbury, NC 28146
- PRICE: $20/person for one day; $30/person for two days; free for kids 10 and under
- Due to crowd size and parking limitations, all tickets must be reserved in advance
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Mona’s Jewish Deli Fest
- WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 15, noon – 4 p.m.
- WHERE: Davidson Village Green, 119 S. Main St., Davidson
- PRICE: Free to attend; prices for food items vary
- The annual Lake Norman Jewish Council Deli Fest offers Kosher-style, authentic Jewish Deli favorites like potato knish, corned beef sandwiches and matzo ball soup.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Carolina Balloon Festival
- WHEN: Friday, Oct. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 22, 3-8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- WHERE: Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville
- PRICE: $15 Friday, $20 Saturday-Sunday; parking $10 all days
- Hot Air Balloon Flights are scheduled twice daily; early morning and late afternoon. All ballooning activities and skydiving exhibition are weather-dependent.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Sheepdog Trials & Dog Festival
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 4 – Sunday Nov. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days
- WHERE: Historic Rural Hill; 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
- PRICE: Tickets range from $6-$25
- The Sheepdog Trials feature a series of competitive events designed to test the dogs’ herding abilities, obedience, and agility
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Have information on another upcoming event? Email digital@qcnews.com.