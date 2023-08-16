(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Can you taste the fried food? Smell the popcorn? See the attractions? Hear the games? Feel the fun?

The end of summer is the start of many fairs, carnivals and festivals in our area. Here’s a list and some key details to help you find some fun this fall.

Carnival: Back-to-School

WHEN: Saturday Aug. 19, noon – 3 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 19, noon – 3 p.m. WHERE: Kupkake Kouture Charlotte, LLC; 8125 Old Concord Road Ste. C, Charlotte, NC 28213

Kupkake Kouture Charlotte, LLC; 8125 Old Concord Road Ste. C, Charlotte, NC 28213 PRICE: $2/person

$2/person First 50 guests will get FREE school supplies

Soul Food Music Festival

WHEN: Friday Sept. 1, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 2 noon – 8 p.m.

Friday Sept. 1, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 2 noon – 8 p.m. WHERE: Route 29 Pavilion; 5650 Sandusky Blvd., Concord, NC 28027

Route 29 Pavilion; 5650 Sandusky Blvd., Concord, NC 28027 PRICE: General admission- $30/person

General admission- $30/person Day 1 is the Friday Nigh Funk Edition and Day 2 is the Soul Food Music Festival

Blue Crab Feast

WHEN: Saturday Sept. 2, 1-3:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 2, 1-3:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. WHERE: Park Road Park; 6220 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

Park Road Park; 6220 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 PRICE: $17.25/person

$17.25/person Enjoy all you can eat fresh Blue Crabs

Battle of Charlotte Reenactment

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 2 – Sunday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Sunday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday WHERE : Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville

: Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville PRICE: $6-$13

$6-$13 Skilled reenactors will bring the Revolutionary War battle to life, showcasing the tactics, weapons, and strategies used by the soldiers who fought for American independence.

Charlotte HBCU Labor Day Classic: Battle of the Bands

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 3, 4-8:30 p.m. (Fan Fest and Block Party from noon – 4 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 3, 4-8:30 p.m. (Fan Fest and Block Party from noon – 4 p.m.) WHERE: American Legion Memorial Stadium; 1218-1238 Armory Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204

American Legion Memorial Stadium; 1218-1238 Armory Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204 PRICE: Tickets as low as $20 for adults, $15 for kids 10 and under

Tickets as low as $20 for adults, $15 for kids 10 and under If you like the movie “Drumline” this event is for you. Includes bands from across the southeast including South Carolina State, North Carolina Central, Talladega College and more.

Yiasou Greek Festival

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 10

Friday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 10 WHERE: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral; 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral; 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 PRICE: $5/person; Free for children 12 and under

$5/person; Free for children 12 and under In partnership with INLIVIAN Housing Redefined (formerly The Charlotte Housing Authority) at 400 East Blvd., volunteers and guests of the festival can park free after 5 p.m. Friday, all day Saturday and Sunday.

Cabarrus County Fair

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8 – Saturday, Sept. 16

Friday, Sept. 8 – Saturday, Sept. 16 WHERE: 4759 N.C. 49 N., Concord, NC 28025

4759 N.C. 49 N., Concord, NC 28025 PRICE: Free for 5 and under; $6 for ages 6-11, with military I.D. and 55 and up; $8 for ages 12 and up; Rides are not included with ticket; Parking is free

Charlotte Mecktoberfest

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 17; Friday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 24

Friday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 17; Friday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 24 WEHRE: Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten; 4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten; 4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217 PRICE: Free to get into the brewery

Free to get into the brewery Parking is limited. It’s suggested to take an Uber or Lyft. The Scaleybark Lynx light rail station is an 11-minute walk. Parking is also available along Yancey Road.

Charlotte Mimosa Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 17, 1-5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 1-5 p.m. WHERE: Lenny Boy Brewing; 3000 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217

Lenny Boy Brewing; 3000 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217 PRICE: $50/person; limited tickets available

$50/person; limited tickets available All tickets include admission, 7 mimosas and a souvenir cup

Rowan County Fair

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 18 – Saturday, Sept. 23

Monday, Sept. 18 – Saturday, Sept. 23 WHERE: Rowan County Fairgrounds; 1560 Julian Road, Salisbury, NC 28146

Rowan County Fairgrounds; 1560 Julian Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 PRICE: $6 for adults, $3 for seniors 65 and up, free for children under 3 feet tall

Charlotte Fall Beer Festival

WHEN: Saturday Sept. 30, 1-5 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 30, 1-5 p.m. WHERE: The Lot at NoDa Brewery; 240 W. 32nd St., Charlotte, NC 28206

The Lot at NoDa Brewery; 240 W. 32nd St., Charlotte, NC 28206 PRICE: General admission- $30/person; VIP ticket- $50/person (doors open an hour early, $5 food voucher, extra raffle drawings, exclusive beers to taste)

General admission- $30/person; VIP ticket- $50/person (doors open an hour early, $5 food voucher, extra raffle drawings, exclusive beers to taste) 21+ ONLY. Enjoy unlimited sampling of beer and cider made by more than 25 national, regional and local craft breweries. Proceeds from the event benefit AltruSpirit, a newly established non-profit that provides athletic programming for at-risk/financially disadvantaged youth in the Charlotte area

‘Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2-8 p.m. WHERE: Oak Street Mill and Town Hall lawn, Cornelius

Oak Street Mill and Town Hall lawn, Cornelius PRICE: Free to attend

Free to attend The fall edition of the festival provides an art crawl through the heart of Cornelius, featuring dozens of local vendors, live street performances, shopping, food and more.

30th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace

WHEN: Weekends from Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Weekends from Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. WHERE: 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078 PRICE: $32/person, $20 for kids 4-12; free for ages 4 and under

$32/person, $20 for kids 4-12; free for ages 4 and under Tickets are limited and can only be purchased online

All American Dog Show

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2-5 p.m. WHERE: Robbins Park, 17738 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius

Robbins Park, 17738 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius PRICE: There is no charge to attend, just to register your dog(s) for contests.

There is no charge to attend, just to register your dog(s) for contests. Dogs strut their stuff to win contests for Best Kisser, Best “Puppy Dog” Eyes, Cutest Puppy and, of course, All American Dog.

South Carolina State Fair

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Sunday, Oct. 22

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Sunday, Oct. 22 WHERE: South Carolina State Fairgrounds; 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29201

South Carolina State Fairgrounds; 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29201 PRICE: $20/person, Seniors (55 and up)- $15, children 5 and younger- free

$20/person, Seniors (55 and up)- $15, children 5 and younger- free The fair offers many promotions and deals throughout the fair. They also operate under a clear bag policy

North Carolina State Fair

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 12 – Sunday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 12 – Sunday, Oct. 22 WHERE: North Carolina State Fairgrounds; 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, NC 27607

North Carolina State Fairgrounds; 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 PRICE: Gate prices range from $5-$13; Advanced prices range from $4-$10

Gate prices range from $5-$13; Advanced prices range from $4-$10 New this year- ride ticket credits will be placed on a chipped card which can be presented at each ride and automatically debited the ticket count for the ride. Ride ticket credits will now carry over year-to-year so be sure to hold onto your cards if you buy one

Hippie Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15, noon – 7 p.m. both days

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15, noon – 7 p.m. both days WHERE: Rowan County Fairgrounds; 1560 Julian Road, Salisbury, NC 28146

Rowan County Fairgrounds; 1560 Julian Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 PRICE: $20/person for one day; $30/person for two days; free for kids 10 and under

$20/person for one day; $30/person for two days; free for kids 10 and under Due to crowd size and parking limitations, all tickets must be reserved in advance

Mona’s Jewish Deli Fest

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 15, noon – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, noon – 4 p.m. WHERE: Davidson Village Green, 119 S. Main St., Davidson

Davidson Village Green, 119 S. Main St., Davidson PRICE: Free to attend; prices for food items vary

Free to attend; prices for food items vary The annual Lake Norman Jewish Council Deli Fest offers Kosher-style, authentic Jewish Deli favorites like potato knish, corned beef sandwiches and matzo ball soup.

Carolina Balloon Festival

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 22, 3-8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Friday, Oct. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 22, 3-8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday WHERE: Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville

Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville PRICE: $15 Friday, $20 Saturday-Sunday; parking $10 all days

$15 Friday, $20 Saturday-Sunday; parking $10 all days Hot Air Balloon Flights are scheduled twice daily; early morning and late afternoon. All ballooning activities and skydiving exhibition are weather-dependent.

Sheepdog Trials & Dog Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 4 – Sunday Nov. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days

Saturday, Nov. 4 – Sunday Nov. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days WHERE: Historic Rural Hill; 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Historic Rural Hill; 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, NC 28078 PRICE: Tickets range from $6-$25

Tickets range from $6-$25 The Sheepdog Trials feature a series of competitive events designed to test the dogs’ herding abilities, obedience, and agility

Have information on another upcoming event? Email digital@qcnews.com.