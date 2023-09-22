CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Searching for a good music show or arts event this fall to attend? Look no further. There is no shortage of events happening in and around Charlotte this October. Here are a few suggestions.

MUSIC

Aerosmith and Travis Scott headline the Spectrum Center October slate. While an arena may not be the best place to catch a concert, you can expect high-energy performances from both, especially Aerosmith, who will be in the midst of the legendary band’s farewell tour.

Also performing at Spectrum, you can catch the smooth baritonal sounds of John Mayer and his guitar, and a show featuring the pop trio with local Belmont ties, the Jonas Brothers.

(Getty Images)

High-profile artists like Janelle Monáe, Lil Yachty, and Band of Horses will appear at the Fillmore and Amphitheatre inside AvidXchange Music Factory.

Some top-notch artists will also be showcased at PNC Pavilion. Check out pop star Lana Del Rey’s venture into the rock and indie genre while country music star Luke Bryan gets us in the southern, fall spirit.

OTHER VENUES

Christian rock-turned-Alt rock band Switchfoot brings its 20th-anniversary tour to the Knight Theater performing some of their hit classics. EDM fans can catch DeadMau5 at Trio and Sultan + Shepard at Black Box. The Neighborhood Theatre and the Milestone, arguably the city’s most iconic venue, both have a full slate of shows as well.

Deadmau5 performs at the Buku Music + Arts Project in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

If you are looking for a road trip this fall, check out Willie Nelson in Asheville in mid-October at Rabbit Rabbit.

ARTS & THEATRE

If music is not your thing and you are more into dance and arts, don’t panic.

‘MJ – The Musical’ debuts in late September at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center and runs through mid-October. ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ ‘& Juliet,’ and ‘Funny Girl’ are other upcoming musicals the theatre will also feature.

The curtain will rise on Charlotte Ballet as the company opens up a new season with a bang with ‘Under the Lights,’ set to the iconic music of Johnny Cash.

The Charlotte Symphony kicks off its fall slate with performances featuring Beethoven’s ‘Eroica’ and movie scores from ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids, check out ‘Paw Patrol Live‘ at Ovens Auditorium.

COMEDY

The biggest headliner this fall is Dave Chappelle, who will be performing at Spectrum Center. You can also catch James Gaffigan at Ovens Auditorium, who will do shows for three straight nights in the middle of October.

(AP Photo/David Richard, File)

SPORTS

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers usher in a new era under head coach Frank Reich and rookie QB Bryce Young. Tickets are still available for several noteworthy home games, including Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (Week 11), and NFC East divisional rival Atlanta Falcons (Week 15). Panthers tickets can be purchased here.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball in the second half during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on September 03, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Charlotte FC: Lionel Messi mania comes to Bank of America Stadium on October 21 when Charlotte FC hosts the global phenom and Inter Miami. Or does it? Whether or not he plays is another story, but if you want tickets, it will cost you a pretty penny. Second-deck tickets are going for nearly $300 a pop. If soccer’s your thing, check out the Mexican National Team against Ghana in an international friendly match. Tickets for both contests can be found here.

Charlotte Hornets: The NBA regular season begins on October 24 and LaMelo Ball and the Hornets will make their home debut on the 25th against the Atlanta Hawks. Tickets can be purchased here.

Charlotte Checkers: It may be bad luck, but on Friday the 13th the American Hockey League team will host opening night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as the Checkers kick off another season at Bojangles Coliseum.