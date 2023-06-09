CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It can be one of the biggest motivators in life. The signs can all be there, but it still boils down to taking that first step.

“They were a little devastated, but now they’re better,” Banh Mi Brothers owner Hau Doan.

After an 18-year career in banking, Hau knew he had to do what he loved, even if it meant disappointing loved ones.

Hau Doan owns Banh Mi Brothers with his brother. They opened the Vietnamese eatery in 2016.

“I was very nervous,” Hau laughed. “I was like, ‘It’s going to be the end of the world.’”

But Banh Mi Brothers hasn’t been a disappointment to Charlotte food lovers. It’s quite the opposite.

“They gave up everything to bring me a better life, then for me to go back into the kitchen? It’s a stereotype. But I love to cook.”

Ever since he was young, Hau couldn’t help but follow his heart, which led him to the kitchen and to one of the people he loved most.

His mom, Linh.

“I’ll ask, ‘Mom, how do you make this?’ ‘Put a little bit of that, a little of that.’ I was like, ‘No, I need numbers so I can make it consistently,’” laughed Hau.

In 2016, Hau and his brother started Banh Mi Brothers. Their menu is full of Mom’s recipes, a reminder of what she did for love.

Taste of Charlotte fans can take in some tasty Vietnamese food. Banh Mi Brothers are at the event for the first time.

“So, we had nothing left. We just had to find a way for a better life,” Hau said.

“We left Vietnam with only what we have. Nothing. No food, no water,” remembered Linh.

“In the middle of the night, got in a boat and left. We were adrift for about a week,” said Hau.

“Just on the water, six days, no water, no food, nothing,” said Linh.

Linh was 24, and Hau was 2 when their family escaped Vietnam.

“She sold her wedding ring to buy me food and stuff like that,” Hau said.

“People say, ‘You’re married, why don’t you wear (a ring?) I don’t need it,’” said Linh.

“So my mom today, she still doesn’t have a wedding ring,” Hau added.

With nothing but hope, their boat made it to Malaysia, and later, their family made it to America.

“Here we are,” Hau said with a smile. “And it is the American dream.”

Hau will be participating in the Taste of Charlotte festival for the first time. It’s been a dream for him since he opened his restaurant in 2016. Now, it’s a family dream come true.

“You don’t appreciate; you don’t know how valuable you are to your parents,” said Hau.

It’s powerful enough to change careers and lives. Though it takes courage, love is always worth it.