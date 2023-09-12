CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Country music stars George Strait and Chris Stapleton are continuing their tour in 2024 with nine new dates including a stop in Charlotte.
The duo will be at Bank of America Stadium on June 1, 2024. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
The full list of added shows in 2024 are:
- May 4, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
- May 11, 2024, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville
- May 25, 2024, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames
- June 1, 2024, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte
- June 8, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford
- June 29, 2024, at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City
- July 13, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit
- July 20 at Soldier Field in Chicago
- December 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION