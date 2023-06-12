CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Taste of Charlotte organizers estimated up to 125,000 people attended the three-day food festival this past weekend.

Seeing how many people attended the event, it might surprise people that it doesn’t pose the best monetary return for the restaurants serving as vendors.

But the restauranteurs say it’s what comes after the festival that makes the long weekend worth it.

“The return, in terms of money, I’d say it’s not that great,” said Biryani Pot owner Nikhil Kumar. “But when you see a lot of people, we get to market ourselves.”

STIR, a new American restaurant in South End, attended the festival for its second year. This year, employees said they ordered double the amount of food than last year and were still concerned about having enough.

“Friday night, they announced us the winner of the Best of Taste award and immediately saw people flock to us from the stage, coming from all over,” said Sean McLain.

Though they don’t see a huge monetary return during the weekend, they offer coupons to guests who visit their booth to encourage them to patronize their business in the future.

“We do see a lot of people who try our food over here, they really like it, and they want to try more items or the same items that they have here,” said Kumar. “They become our regular guests.”

It’s an opportunity for new businesses to get their name on the map.

“You’ve got people from all walks of life, and the population of Charlotte has grown tremendously over the years,” said State of Confusion general manager Brent Reid. “So, it’s a huge opportunity for us to not only impact the community but also be able to tell what State of Confusion is all about.”

Ask the attendees, and some are there to look for new businesses to add to their weekly rotations.

“We’ve lived here for five or six years, and we still haven’t hit all these restaurants,” said Bruce Chu. “There’s so many.”