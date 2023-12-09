CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you’re looking for more Christmas gift ideas, here’s one!

Over 20 local, small, black-owned businesses will participate in a holiday market pop-up shop!

The event will be at Queen City Social Space on Bellehaven Boulevard on December 10 and December 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shonda Molly, one of the event organizers, says it won’t be just shops to buy from; patrons will also be able to buy food and enjoy live entertainment from local artists.

“It allows an opportunity to meet new customers. We also provide them with experience. We highlight different, unique things about their business. It allows some of the beginning vendors to brush shoulders with some people more advanced in the pop-up market,” Molly said. Wristbands will also be provided.

Molly says she’s been in the pop-up business for almost 20 years, and she holds them multiple times a year.

“We’re always open to collaborating. And with other small business owners in the area. The pop-up world is dear to my heart. So just to help other people that are starting now, just to create that awareness and just give them a unique perspective. Pop-ups are not always about selling. Making money is about networking, just exposure and learning and just different knowledge and different tools that you can take back to your business,” Molly said.

For more information, you can contact 980-202-8872.