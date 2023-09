Olivia Rodrigo on Friday September 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour is coming to Charlotte in 2024.

The popstar will be at the Spectrum Center on March 8 with special guest Chappell Roan.

There are a limited number of tickets available, so for your chance to see Olivia Rodrigo in Charlotte, you have to enter a lottery.

That’s open now until Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE AND REGISTER