CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A popular brewery is moving from its original NoDa location to a more spacious spot, just down the street in Optimist Park.

Protagonist Beer made the announcement on Monday afternoon, Oct. 9. The brewery said October marks exciting times as they make their move to a more roomy location.

“It’s bittersweet, but we’re closing the doors of our beloved NoDa location – the birthplace of Protagonist Beer. Our original little taproom has been the setting for countless stories, laughs, and cherished moments. But as they say, every ending is a new beginning,” the brewery shared on social media Monday.

Protagonist Beer said this transition will allow them to have a wide variety of food options and versatile private event spaces, with amazing views of uptown Charlotte.

Their final day open in the NoDa location is this Saturday, Oct. 14.