MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Time to get out of the house!
Multiple events for the whole family will surface throughout Mecklenburg County this summer.
Queen City News has compiled a list of a handful you can expect to see in Charlotte, Huntersville, Cornelius, Matthews, Pineville, and Mint Hill.
Charlotte
- Ballantyne Live at 11, Ballantyne’s Backyard ($10)
- July 7 (Too Much Sylvia) | 6-9 p.m.
- Aug. 4 (The Unknown Artist Band) | 6-9 p.m.
- Sept. 1 (N-SPIRE) | 6-9 p.m.
- Camden Commons, Camden Road
- Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Front Porch Sundays – South End
- First Sunday of the month at Atherton Mill | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Music at the Met
- Next to Dressler’s, 1100 Metropolitan Ave., Charlotte
- Thursdays through Oct. 5 | 6-9 p.m.
- River Jam – Whitewater Center
- Thursday-Saturday through end of September | 7-9:30 p.m.
Huntersville
- Live Under the Oaks, Birkdale Village
- Fridays through September | 6-8 p.m.
- Summer Beach Party!
- Saturday, June 10 | 3-9 p.m.
- Summer Break Kick-Off: Soap Bubble Circus & More!
- Saturday, June 10 | 11 a.m.
- LalaCaboosa, Veterans Park
- Thursday, June 15 (The Catalinas – beach music) | 6-9 p.m.
- Thursday, July 20 (Rivermist – classic rock and R&B) | 6-9 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 17 (Spiderwebs – No Doubt cover band) | 6-9 p.m.
- Teen Summer Break Kickoff! – North County Regional
- Wednesday, June 14 | 12-3 p.m.
Cornelius
- Food Truck Friday
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 2, Cain Park (Tex-A-Lina)
- June 16, Robbins Park (Urban Flavor)
- July 7, Smithville Park (Journey Pizza)
- July 21, Bailey Road Park (Urban Flavor)
- Aug. 4, Cain Park (Sandwich Express)
- Aug. 18, Smithville Park (B’s Grill)
Davidson
- Concerts on the Green, Village Green
- Select Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 8 | 6-8 p.m.
- Concerts @ the Circles, Jetton Street
- Every other Saturday through Oct. 14 | 5-9 p.m.
- Second Saturdays at the Square, The Crazy Pig
- June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9 | 6-8 p.m.
Matthews
- Matthews Community Farmers’ Market, 188 N. Trade St.
- Every Saturday | 8 a.m.-noon
- Cars & Coffee, Hoods Crossroads Shopping Center
- Saturdays | 8-10 a.m.
- Beats ‘n Bites Outdoor Concerts, Stumptown Park
- Last Friday of the month | 5-9 p.m.
Pineville
- “Songs and Stories About The Underground Railroad”
- The President James K. Polk State Historic Site
- Saturday, June 3 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Mint Hill
- Family Fun Nights
- Veterans Memorial Park | 6:30-9 p.m.
- Saturday, June 17
- Saturday, July 15
- Saturday, Sept. 16