CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Country music fans, we ‘Thought You Should Know’ you’re getting a treat as Morgan Wallen is coming to Charlotte.

In an Instagram post, with former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Wallen announced 10 new stops on his “One Night at a Time 2024” tour.

The seventh of 10 stops will be in Bank of America Stadium on July 18. Wallen will be with special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

Tickets for the tour will be using an advanced registration system to ensure more fans and fewer bots get tickets.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected for their day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access.

The “One Night at a Time 2024” added tour stops include:

April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

April 20 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford

May 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

June 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

June 27 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

July 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

July 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

July 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

August 1 at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

August 8 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

$3 of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen says. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”