CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is right around the corner and what better way to get in the holiday spirit than to buy some pumpkins?

Here’s a list of places where you can pick your own pumpkins around Charlotte.

Carrigan Farms

WHEN: Begins Saturday, Sept. 30.

Begins Saturday, Sept. 30. WHERE: 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115

1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115 PRICE: $15/person ($5 deposit + $10 cash only at the gate)

$15/person ($5 deposit + $10 cash only at the gate) Carrigan Farms grows their own pumpkins starting in mid July so they’re ready by October. Advanced registrations are required, and everyone must pay admission even if they do not want a pumpkin.

Charlotte Knights 4th Annual Pumpkin Patch

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7; 11:00 a.m. until pumpkins run out

Saturday, Oct. 7; 11:00 a.m. until pumpkins run out WHERE: Outfield grass of Truist Field

Outfield grass of Truist Field PRICE: $20 for large pumpkins, $10 for small pumpkins

$20 for large pumpkins, $10 for small pumpkins The event is free and open for all ages, and a portion of each pumpkin purchase will directly benefit the Charlotte Knights Charities Foundation and its community partners.

Hall Family Farm

WHEN: Wed-Thurs 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Fri 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sat 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sun 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Closed Tuesdays and most Mondays

Wed-Thurs 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Fri 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sat 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sun 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Closed Tuesdays and most Mondays WHERE: 445 W Rebound Road, Lancaster, South Carolina

445 W Rebound Road, Lancaster, South Carolina PRICE: Pumpkins cost $0.70/pound

Pumpkins cost $0.70/pound Spend an entire day at Hall Family Farm by roaming through the 7-acre corn maze, going pumpkin picking, hopping on the musical hayride and eating apple cider doughnuts by a bonfire.

