CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is right around the corner and what better way to get in the holiday spirit than to buy some pumpkins?
Here’s a list of places where you can pick your own pumpkins around Charlotte.
Carrigan Farms
- WHEN: Begins Saturday, Sept. 30.
- WHERE: 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115
- PRICE: $15/person ($5 deposit + $10 cash only at the gate)
- Carrigan Farms grows their own pumpkins starting in mid July so they’re ready by October. Advanced registrations are required, and everyone must pay admission even if they do not want a pumpkin.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Charlotte Knights 4th Annual Pumpkin Patch
- WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7; 11:00 a.m. until pumpkins run out
- WHERE: Outfield grass of Truist Field
- PRICE: $20 for large pumpkins, $10 for small pumpkins
- The event is free and open for all ages, and a portion of each pumpkin purchase will directly benefit the Charlotte Knights Charities Foundation and its community partners.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Hall Family Farm
- WHEN: Wed-Thurs 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Fri 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sat 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sun 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Closed Tuesdays and most Mondays
- WHERE: 445 W Rebound Road, Lancaster, South Carolina
- PRICE: Pumpkins cost $0.70/pound
- Spend an entire day at Hall Family Farm by roaming through the 7-acre corn maze, going pumpkin picking, hopping on the musical hayride and eating apple cider doughnuts by a bonfire.
- CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Email digital@qcnews.com to be added to our growing list!