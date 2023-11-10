MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Looking for high-flying family fun this weekend that celebrates our veterans?

Head over to Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport, look up, and be awe-inspired. It’s that time of year for one of the most popular air shows in the country.

“If you love flying machines, this is the place to be—Monroe, North Carolina,” brags Pete Hovanec of the City of Monroe.

Buckle your seatbelt and brace yourself for “Warbirds Over Monroe”.

“You see stuff you’ve never seen in your entire life,” promises Air Show Boss George Cline.

“Kids love it, adults love it, old people love it”.

It’s an adrenaline rush like no other.

Air Show Performer Clemens “Chef” Kuhlig has been wowing crowds at Monroe for years. He is in his element.

“I fly upside down as much as possible”.

Feel the heat. The pyrotechnics are fierce.

Hear the bombs. The Tora Tora Tora reenactment of the bombing of Pearl Harbor is an eye-catcher.

Hold on to your stomach. Witness awesome aerobatics and eye-popping maneuvers. Take an airplane or helicopter ride.

The airshow is a wildly popular and beloved tradition in a small country airport family-friendly setting.

Proudly hosted by the city of Monroe every November around Veteran’s Day, Warbirds over Monroe wows the crowds with an awe-inspiring air show honoring the proud men and women who have served our country.

“We have a lot of veterans at the air show. It’s very patriotic out here,” observes Cline.

The air show features vintage World War II aircraft. But it’s more than an action-packed living history exhibit; it’s an opportunity to get up close and personal with modern-day aircraft and their pilots, as well.

“You come out to the show; the airplanes are right here, close to you on the flight line—on the taxiway. The pilots wave at you. You feel like a part of the air show family,” describes Cline.

Both Cline and Hovanec promise there is something for everyone, guaranteed to have a fun time.

The Warbirds over Monroe Airshow runs all weekend long. Rain or shine. Parking is free.