HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you take a drive just about 15 minutes from the downtown center of Huntersville, you will find Historic Rural Hill. It’s not only a historic site but a massive nature preserve, working farm and field trip destination.

The site is on the outskirts of Huntersville. When you arrive at the 265-acre site, you are brought back to the 1700s.

“Every time I get here it is just worth it. It’s worth the drive from wherever you are coming from in this area to sort of have this undisturbed natural area,” said Executive Director, Jessica Bustamante.

A man named Major John Davidson, who plays a vital role in Mecklenburg County history, found the land in 1760.

Davidson is one of the men who signed the Mecklenburg County Declaration of Independence on May 20, 1775, a full year before the rest of the country declared independence.

“It’s also worth knowing that we don’t have a copy of that original document. We have the verbiage from local papers, but some historians debate whether this even happened or not,” said Bustamante.

While the debate continues, the land remains protected and preserved. Original buildings from the 1700s and living methods remain.

In 1992, the last Davidson generation left the property and handed it over to Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department with a promise that it would be re-developed. The land is leased to the group at Historic Rural Hill, which operates day-to-day operations.

All 265 of the original acres remain, with most acting as a working farm. Despite all the land there is only one full-time and one part-time farmer, which creates a year-round job.

“365 days of keeping up with the 265 acres, our farmers will start cutting on a Monday and get done on a Thursday and just tart cutting again,” said Bustamante.

Historic Rural Hill is open to the public and has several events throughout the year. The next is coming this fall with a 7-acre corn maze that offers 3 miles of trail.