FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — First, they were strangers. Now a few Fort Mill women share a special bond over food.

“It’s more than friendship, more than my family. They’re such a huge part of my heart,” said Catherine D’Amore.

Every Monday, it’s a walk across the street, between the fences, or down the road. The destination is a place where there’s no such thing as too much garlic, and the chances of hearing the same story once or twice are high.

“We tell stories, laugh, we might tell the same one the next time, no one remembers,” laughed Patty Barron.

This weekly tradition in Fort Mill started over two and a half years ago when Catherine began cooking for Patty.

“So, I felt like if I could cook for two, I can cook for three,” Catherine said.

Three.

“Then became a lot more. I always have to count… six ladies.”

However, most Mondays, it’s even more than that. Over time, their friendship’s forged over the dining room table, but their connection starts with a different relationship.

“That’s a camaraderie right there. You just have a closeness with that,” said Patty.

Patty lost her husband, Billy, to Parkinson’s. Brenda Stowe’s husband, Charlie, has also passed away. There’s Phyllis, Brenda Little, and Kay – all are widows.

It can be sad at times, but joy is stronger.

“One, two, three, four, five of them are widows,” said Catherine. “Two are happily divorced. They’re dead to them, so it’s fine.”

It’s worth pointing out Catherine is happily married. But this friendship has helped with everything she’s going through.

“I do this partly because I love all my ladies but partly because I know my mom would be so proud of me for this. I know that if she were well, she’d be there cooking with me,” said Catherine.

Photo: Queen City News

Catherine’s mom lives in New York and is battling Parkinson’s Disease. Her diagnosis came in 2018, and right before then, she had planned to move to South Carolina so they could be together.

“My goal is always to be a blessing to everyone I meet and to make my parents proud,” said Catherine.

Over dinner, the conversation is easy. Discussing everything from songs they don’t want at their funerals to teasing about the number of olives in their food.

Though loss may have brought them together, love keeps them coming back.