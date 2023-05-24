CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It starts as a bedtime story that often turns into a childhood dream or a parent’s promise if their rules aren’t followed.

While it’s never painted as perfect, it’s a place where people can fly, the unexpected is every day, and magic is real.

Our story starts with the real-life ringmaster of Cirq-u, Lori Kelley.

“The circus is the great equalizer,” said Lori.

The circus has always enchanted Katelyn Fox.

“I was like, ‘I wanna do this; I want to look really pretty,’” smiled Katelyn.

But it took some convincing from her mom, Cordella.

“I don’t think this is for me, then we tried silk, and I was like, this is definitely not for me,” laughed Cordella.

Thankfully, her daughter has enough confidence for them both. For the last year, they’ve been ‘performing’ for the small circus in Concord. Katelyn happily tells her friends and anyone else who asks just what the circus means.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, I spin around on the hoop, and I bring in the fact my blind mom also does,’” said Katelyn. “They’re like, ‘You’re what?’”

Just hazy shapes and faces, that’s all Cordella can see.

“I just see a little from my peripheral,” said Cordella.

Though the central point of every circus story is about running away, life always catches up, even for those who are ringmasters of their own circus.

“The right eye started going bad about a year ago, and then eight weeks ago, I lost all functional vision in that right eye,” said Lori.

Losing their sight doesn’t mean Cordella and Lori can’t see what matters.

“I can take time to feel sorry for myself later,” said Lori. “I’ll have the whole rest of my lifetime when I can’t circus, but right now, I can.”

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The circus is about joy and experiencing all of life in spite of the circumstances.

“We just joined the circus!” laughed Cordella.

So next time, there’s a chance to join the circus; maybe we all should give it a try.