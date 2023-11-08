MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s taken time. In fact, two days a week — for five years.

Most days are pretty good, some not so much, but 9-year-old Betzi always shows up.

“Let’s put your belt on,” said Lynn Knox. “Almost!”

Her occupational therapist, Lynn, is right there too.

“I remember her sitting on the floor in a W-sit and trying to run the show basically,” smiled Lynn.

Five years ago, Betzi couldn’t sit up or walk on her own. That’s not the case anymore, thanks to her weekly riding and therapy sessions at Shining Hope Farms in Mount Holly.

In addition to finding her balance, she’s discovered something else.

“Instead of being afraid and not trying, they see they can make changes,” said Lynn. “That’s the best.”

Betzi is quiet, but it’s there.

She’s finally using her voice, and Lynn couldn’t be prouder — especially when Betzi gives her pushback.

“But it’s not a bad thing because it means she’s making choices, and she’s you know, she’s not following what someone else is telling her what to do,” said Lynn. “She’s being a person in the world.”

Finding your voice can take a lifetime, especially when some are told to keep quiet.

But take a lesson from Betzi, and try every single day.