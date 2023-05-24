CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s a quiet that tends to permeate any town where the sidewalks roll up at night.

But that quiet is lightyears away inside downtown Concord’s ‘Basement Arcade Bar.’

There are arcade games.

And 20 different pinball machines for the skilled and those who are still fine-tuning their game.

“Ha, not very good! Hahaha,” laughed Joseph Whitaker.

“That’s the kryptonite; when you hit it straight up the center, and it comes straight back down, you’re like great,” joked Mike Poppiti.

Their tournament always draws a crowd full of people looking to escape for a bit.

“It’s definitely an anxiety release for me, I work with a lot of people during the day, so when I come here it’s just me and the machine,” said Joseph.

Owner, Troy Taylor, understands there’s something about the noise, buttons, and the game that just helps when life gets overwhelming.

“I should be a therapist,” laughed Troy. “Hahahah, no I shouldn’t.”

Everyone has a favorite.

“Man, that’s a good question,” said Troy.

“I really like the stranger things pinball machine, it’s one of my favorites,” said Jasmine Pean.

“I would probably say Foo Fighters,” said Troy.

“Mars Attack is also really good,” said Mike.

Their packed room is proof that quiet isn’t always needed when looking for peace.