BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It tends to fade away over time, the sense that the world is big and there’s so much to see.

“You can look at them; they are very lovely,” said 8-year-old Marle Guest.

Every time Marle visits her dad, Brandon, at work, he’s reminded of just how extraordinary life is.

“I was always the kid watching National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet,” said Brandon.

Not a kid anymore, but he’s watching over every kind of fish at Fish Geeks The Local Fish Store in Belmont.

They don’t know exactly how many fish are in the store.

“I would probably say at least, maybe like 3-400 fish,” said Brandon.

“46 or something?” guessed Marle.

Both father and daughter have the same favorite, Marge, the puffer fish.

“Yes, she knows me. We’re best friends,” said Marle.

“Marge, I always speak to her,” laughed Brandon.

Growing up is inevitable, but life doesn’t have to lose its luster the older you get.

Wonder can be found everywhere, even in a 30-gallon fish tank.