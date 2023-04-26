BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – What is a long time?

A few hours on the job?

A few years?

Decades?

Whatever the case, for Lorraine Giannini, a long time has been the best time.

She’s been working at Cherub’s Café in Belmont for the past 26 years. She’s the local favorite and the unofficial boss.

But when you start clocking time, 38 years is pretty long too. That’s how long Lorraine and Sister Nancy Nance have been best friends.

“She’s like the matriarch of Holy Angels, and she kind of knows it sometimes,” laughed Nancy.

Pretty much all Lorraine’s life, she’s been with Holy Angels.

It’s a nonprofit in Belmont that provides housing, jobs, and other opportunities for people with various disabilities.

Sometimes, their hangouts include puzzles or movies with Lorraine’s favorite character.

“That’s Wonder Woman!” giggled Lorraine.

Their decades together have been full of fun.

“I think the biggest blessing has been her unconditional love and sharing her life with me,” said Nancy.

In December 2020, Lorraine got really sick. It was scary.

“She was unable to have visitors because of COVID,” remembered Nancy.

But like good friends, it was like no time had passed when they got back together.

“Like nothing ever happened,” said Nancy, smiling.

Lorraine just turned 60, and the two don’t know where all the time went.

“It’s been a remarkable 38 years, and I’m hoping it will go on for another 38,” said Nancy.

Sometimes a long time can feel like a short time, especially when it’s spent with friends.