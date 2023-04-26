BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s not very long, and there’s usually a stop along the way.

But Main Street in Belmont is memorable, not just because of the trains that roll through, but because of that old-school vibe.

“I think the term is retro,” laughed JR Sanders.

From the flowers to the murals, it’s all intentional.

“I think they take into account artwork for sure, but also the meaning behind what the art stands for,” said Wade Poovey.

There’s artwork two stories high, but also some about two inches from the ground.

“I have not noticed that,” laughed Wade.

“What am I looking for?” asked JR.

“It’s exciting to look at and find the little people I painted on the windows and things of that nature!” said artist Irisol Gonzalez-Vega.

Irisol has painted big murals in Belmont and teeny-tiny ones.

“Because of their size, it is really exciting when you find them,” said Irisol.

There are nine different five-inch trains hidden along Main Street. Each celebrates the history of the railroad town.

“One of the pieces of history that I really enjoyed about Belmont was the bank of Belmont that didn’t close for the Great Depression,” said Irisol.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The details are small but significant, from a miniature FDR to a rainbow.

“So, they’re all around town now? Okay, would not have known otherwise,” said Wade.

“I mean, right there, if it was a snake, it would have bit me,” joked JR.

So next time there’s time to stop, make sure to look around Belmont because there’s plenty to discover.