KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Kings Mountain is a special place.

Even when it’s hard to see the connections, people there have found beautiful ways to come together.

“I like to see what colors I can coax out of the instrument,” said Dale Lieser.

It’s once a month and only 45 minutes or so.

“I have heard him every time he came,” said Nancy McGill.

But those minutes seem slower, more purposeful, and more joyful.

“We have some that will run out of their rooms quickly when they hear he’s coming,” said Denise Cobb.

“Just, so many feelings,” said Nancy.

The piano bench is his favorite spot in the room.

“I feel like I’m an audio mirror,” said Dale.

Since the beginning of 2022, Dale has been playing at Summit Place of Kings Mountain. He always draws a crowd of people who are amazed at what they see.

“There’s many times, if they’re going down the hall and past my office, they’re crying because they say, how does he do that?” said Denise.

“This is who I am. I happen to be a blind man; I’m not a broken-sighted person,” said Dale.

Dale has been completely blind since he was nine. That was when he started studying piano.

“I resisted that because I could play by ear, and the braille music was slow and tedious,” said Dale.

But when Dale plays, something unique happens.

He sees.

“So, even though I’m blind now, I see colors when I hear pitches,” smiled Dale.

Each song creates a kaleidoscope of colors in his head.

“I feel like I’m at home,” said Dale.

For those 45 minutes, that front room becomes something different.

Time moves slower-sweeter. It’s a shared experience, not seen but felt.