CHARLESTON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a blink-and-miss-it kind of turn.

But once you head down the bumpy road, where the marsh lines either side as the sunlight filters through the trees, it becomes clear that Mother Nature is a poet.

And this is her southern sonnet to the Lowcountry.

“You feel like you’re a million miles away; there’s a cool experience with it,” said Robert Bowen.

It’s not a million miles, but 14 acres for the 77-year-old establishment just north of Folly Beach.

Bowens Island Restaurant.

“I jokingly tell people sometimes the food is almost always good, and if it’s not, you’ve got the best view in the world,” laughed Robert.

He’s not exaggerating but downplaying the food at his family’s longtime Charleston favorite.

“Ours are so salty; they’re almost sweet,” said Robert.

If it’s not the views, it’s the oysters at Bowens Island Restaurant that draw the crowd. All are plucked from the marsh and cooked just like how they were when Robert’s grandmother, May Bowen, ran the place.

“It was often the first place young people had a beer,” teased Robert. “My grandmother sold many a beer to an underage person, which was not a good idea.”

Bowens Island is a Charleston treasure that was almost lost after a fire burned down the building in 2006.

“Everything but the original dining room and the oyster pit was destroyed,” remembered Robert.

There’s a focus on “original” here.

Though the rebuilding process added some upgrades, it has always been how it was.

“I think she’d be proud as well, maybe disappointed we don’t cook on iron skillets anymore, but we can hardly do that, you know?” laughed Robert.

It’s hard to pin down why this place feels so different. It could be the water, the trees, or the marsh.

But that could be the beauty of Mother Nature — when words fail, she does all the talking.

In 2006, Robert won a James Beard Foundation Award. It’s a black-tie affair with the country’s top culinary artists, so Robert wore a tux and his oyster boots.